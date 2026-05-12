Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
12h

Thanks for another carefully written report on the vast overthrow of the West by a shadow operation aimed at chaos.

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1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
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edward
3h

Everything here written is the Truth! I saw this as a teen but I was raised by a Salvation army mother and a Methodist father. I will expand on it later Captain.

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