Via a link on Paul Craig Robert’s page, an article from Russia Today by Mikhail Afanasyev, head of research of RT’s Social Well-Being Index project. In the “comments” section to my previous article, which I also learned of via Dr. Roberts, an individual styling themselves “ash” reprimanded me thus:

“You are horrible conspiracist and racist I am afraid” to which I replied:

No “ash”: I took The Red Pill. You can do it too. Before October 7, 2023 I was not like this. Did you watch that video in the middle? “How Israel is Controlling the World – In Their Own Words”? Take the less than 15 minutes needed to do so.

Here’s another reality check for you:

💣 “Footage shows Israeli viewpoint overlooking Gaza with a coin-operated telescope”

Here’s another:

💣 “The Cult Behind Israel | Chabad Explained” -

Dr. Roberts in his link remarked: “There will not “always be an England”, Britain’s population replacement has passed the point of no return. Scandinavia, Germany, France, US are next to disappear.”

Thus regarding Tobias Langdon’s indelicate post, I’ll be releasing a related article about the situation in the United Kingdom shortly. “Conspiracist and racist”⁉️😱 After the decades-long deep-sixed Rotherham Grooming Gang Scandal, the 2016 Cologne New Year’s Rape Attacks or the 2019 burning of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, as just three examples, you’d have to be thick as two planks not to see it; not to know who’s responsible.

Or in a state of terminal denial.

© Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

In 2026, the British monarch issued a public message marking Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, while Easter, unlike in all previous years, was no longer accompanied by a special royal address. Only a brief greeting on behalf of the royal family was published for the Christian holiday.

This pattern in the king’s addresses to his subjects reflects not only the increased demographic and political weight of the Muslim community, but also a clear setting of priorities.

The British monarch’s refusal to deliver the traditional Easter address continues a policy that can hardly be described as anything other than anti-Christian and anti-national. When, in Southport, the son of migrants from Rwanda carried out the stabbing of little girls at a children’s club, all those who came out in protest – including the parents of the murdered children – were labeled ultra-right-wing extremists. As part of the “total retribution” announced by the prime minister, 1,280 protesters were arrested, and to make room for them in the autumn of 2024, the government released around 2,000 criminals from prison early.

In the spring of 2025, the government gave a final answer to those Britons who dared to say: “We want our country back.” The Sentencing Council recommended that magistrates and judges take the ethnic and religious background of an offender into account when issuing verdicts, thereby enshrining privileges for ethnic and religious minorities instead of the principle of equality before the law.

What we are seeing is a deliberate dismantling of the nation-state and the British nation through the replacement of the island’s population. The House of Windsor is no bulwark of British tradition, but a crowned representative of the globalist oligarchy, systematically and consistently implementing a strategy of transhumanism – the divergence between the capitalist elite and the mass of service populations, mixed together in megacities, stripped of historical memory and religious roots, and having voluntarily renounced the reproduction of a now superfluous humanity through a child-free lifestyle.

The logical result of such a strategy is the final transformation of Britain from an icon of capitalist progress into an epicenter of growing social dysfunction. You can see this by examining RT’s global survey – the Social Well-Being Index (SWI). While the West compares who has more money and greater opportunities for consumption, we measure what truly matters for the survival and flourishing of nations: the ability to produce life (birth rates); the preservation of life (infant mortality, longevity, homicide mortality); and the minimization of oppression (the level of inequality between rich and poor, and children’s education). As a result, the great Western powers did not even make the top 20 in the SWI rankings. France is in 29th place, Germany 41st, the US 48th, and the UK 53rd.