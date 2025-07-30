It’s a curious business: At one time the likes of Jared Taylor, Andrew Anglin, David Duke or even Stew Peters would have been anathema to me. Now I find myself about 100% in agreement with everything they say. What the Hell has happened to turn me into a red-neck neofascist over the previous I guess 10 years? Well, the theft of my home while our politicians federal and provincial looked on with their thumbs jammed up their assholes and did nothing, the utterly false accusations leveled against the Catholic and Anglican churches over alleged mass murder of native children in the Residential Schools; Justin Castreau signing the UN Compact on Migration which will spell the eventual utter destruction of Canada, The Trucker’s protest and our government’s brutal put-down of same (a performance worthy of Maoist China), people like Robert Hoogland in prison for “contempt of court” for attempting to prevent his confused teenaged daughter from being irreversibly surgically mutilated, the crypto-Marxist government of British Columbia seizing “Baby Theo” and its police giving his dad an unprovoked, unjustified, brutal beating; world-wide the globalist-instigated, fulminating “migrant crisis”; in the UK, the Rotherham Grooming Gang Scandal, in France the 2019 burning of Notre Dame — Muslim migrants very likely behind it, no way to prove it, I shouldn’t dare say it but f*** it I will anyway, in Germany the 2016 Cologne New Year’s Rape Attacks; the worldwide 4-year inferno of The Covid Fraudemic and attending assault of civil liberties, the ever-rising death toll and debilitating injuries from the Covid Lethal Injections, and latterly…? The 22-month old genocide in Occupied Palestine and all our governments are doing everything they can to support Israel in this slaughter…

Shall I go on? It’s stuff like this that did it. Malfeasance, corruption, incompetence and criminality in all our leaders in all fields everywhere you go, everywhere you look; enough to gag an army of maggots, and no end to this Orwellian, Kafkaesque nightmare.

As just one example Mr. Taylor focuses on English politician Jess Phillips.. never heard of her before, upon checking her Wikipedia entry I give you this screen shot from it:

This is the calibre of brainiac shithead that is in control in all the countries of the West — and you speak out against them or what they do on your living peril, as the individuals of the 2020 Capitol Protests and those speaking out against Axel Rudakubana’s knife murder of three little girls last January discovered to their sorrow.

I ask all of you, not rhetorically, what is to be done about the evident advanced decay in Western Culture?

À la prochaine,

Captain Roy Harkness

Several things happened in Britain this month that caught my eye. Straight-A student Courtney Wright, age 12, was sent home from the Bilton School in Warwickshire for wearing a Union Jack dress to school on Culture Celebration Day.

Veils, head coverings, and Kinte cloth were OK, but not the British flag. Students honoring the Welsh dragon or flag of England were also sent home.

This month, the King of England, one of whose titles is “Defender of the Faith,” inaugurated the King Charles III Wing of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies. Here he is, grinning at representatives of a religion that has a mission to dominate the world. Did he spend 50 years waiting in the wings for this?

In Epping, just north of London, there have been days of protest after an illegal immigrant was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Hadush Kebatu had sneaked across the English Channel just eight days before, and, of course, was living for free in a hotel. Demonstrators chanted “save our kids” and were tagged as far-right extremists.

A lady spoke about the need to “protect our kids.” How to do that?

“Send them home,” along with equally loud shouts of “Stop the boats.”

These were ordinary Britons, furious at a failed government they are determined to fight.

Epping’s member of parliament, Neil Hudson,

In response, just this week, Labor Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner admitted that “we must tackle [the] profound impact of migration,” adding that the government must understand “real concerns people have.”

So, what’s her plan? “Billions of pounds of investment over 10 years in hundreds of the most deprived places, ‘to restore pride in people’s local areas and improve people’s lives.’ ”

Is it humanly possible to be that stupid? The people of Epping aren’t asking for handouts. They want Epping the way it was — a home for English people.

The rulers of Britain seem to be pathologically incapable of understanding race or culture or religion. Jess Phillips is nothing less than Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls.

Look at how she answers a question from a man who calls himself Max K.

Afghans are 20 times more likely than Brits to commit sex crimes, but, for her, the problem isn’t Afghans; it’s men. This borders on insanity.

These are the very people who looked the other way during what’s been called “grooming,” but should be called “the industrial-scale rape of poor and working-class girls by . . . Pakistani Muslim men, covered up because the authorities were terrified of being called racist.”

That was at the height of “MeToo,” when feminists bellowed about “toxic masculinity” and “rape culture,” but called you a bigot if you pointed out that foreign brutes were gang-raping white 11-year-olds.

And there are more foreigners all the time — despite strong majorities of voters who say they want no more.

The top blue line in this graph is total immigration by year. From 2014 to 2019, it was about 800,000 a year — already a huge number of a country of 65 million. In 2016, many people voted for Brexit because they hoped that would mean fewer immigrants. But no. There was a little dip during Covid, and then the number soared to more than 1,200,000. It just came down under a million last year.

Mass immigration is what gives rise to headlines like: “White Britons will be MINORITY in UK within next 40 years, new report suggests.”

Current update: in 38 years, in 2063.

Sometimes it seems like whites are already a minority. Here are some mayors of major British cities — all Muslims.

I’m sorry, but it revolts me to see foreigners dressed in these ceremonial robes of office — topped by a little Muzzie hat like Mohammed Asaduzzaman, mayor of Brighton and Hove.

And you better not complain about the Great Replacement. A man made a video like this one. Except that his commentary was different: “Look at this crap. You let them into the country and this is the shit they come up with.” That got him arrested for a hate crime investigation — later dropped.

You remember this fellow, Axel Rudakubana, who just a year ago launched a slasher attack at a children’s dance class in Southport.

He killed, from left to right — Elsie Stancombe (7 years old), stabbed 85 times, Alice Aguiar (9 years old), number of stab wounds unreported, and Bebe King (6 years old), stabbed 122 times.

He also stabbed eight more children and two adults who tried to stop him. Number of wounds not reported.

At least a few Brits don’t take kindly to this sort of thing, and some got frisky.

Bernadette Spofforth posted on X — adding “if this is true” — that the killer was a recent asylum seeker.

This turned out not to be true and she deleted the post, but five policemen, three squad cars, and a prison van showed up to arrest her. She was held in a concrete cell for 36 hours and released on bail — on the condition that she not use social media.

Since getting back on, she has become a free speech advocate.

Good luck with that. Britain is so terrified of free speech that nine years ago, it banned me from the country.

Let’s get back to his royal highness. Some people think he’s a closet Muslim. In 1993, he said: “Many of the traits on which modern Europe prides itself came to it from Muslim Spain. Diplomacy, free trade, open borders, the techniques of academic research, of anthropology, etiquette, fashion, various types of medicine . . . .” He went on: “Islam is part of our past and our present, in all fields of human endeavour. . . . It is part of our own inheritance, not a thing apart.” Islam might be better than Christianity because “Islam can teach us today a way of understanding and living in the world which Christianity itself is the poorer for having lost.” By this, he means a unified view of the universe, which no doubt all Muslims have.

The king took lessons in Arabic so he could study the Koran in the original and understand inscriptions in mosques and at museums

He also warned before he was crowned that although his title would be “defender of the faith,” he would consider himself “defender of faith.”

Some will say he just does what his overlords, the Jews, or the Masons, or the globalists tell him. I don’t think anyone could make him talk this way and study Arabic. This guy is his own kind of cuckoo bird.

The country seems to be slitting its own throat with more energy and enthusiasm than any other. During our BLM year of peak madness — when we were pulling down statues of white men all over the country — Britain was the only place that merrily followed suit.

Edward Colston, Robert Baden-Powell, William Beckford, Thomas Picton, Robert Milligan.

We have pulled back a bit from the precipice, but Britain has not. Nor does it have a political party that understands anything. Nigel Farage of the Reform Party angrily rejects remigration and bans any talk of race.

Britain is the land of my ancestors, and it grieves me to see it dying of self-slaughter. Who, today, would dare sing “Rule Britannia”? or words like these:

“Land of Hope and Glory, Mother of the Free,

How shall we extol thee, who are born of thee?”

Born of thee? What about Pakis?

And could anyone sing seriously about:

“A stern and silent pride;

Not that false joy that dreams content

With what our sires have won;

The blood a hero sire hath spent

Still nerves a hero son.”

Blood, heroes, sires, sons. That’s toxic masculinity.

There’s also a 1939 song called, “There’ll Always Be an England.”

There may be a place that’s called that, but unless the British are careful, it certainly will not be English.

