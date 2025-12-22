Bondi Beach, Venezuela WMDs, UBI Control System & the Super Flu Script

The latest documentary from Steve Eyes as the walls of the prisonhouse rise around us, with a tip of the hat to Dr. Austin who sent a broadcast email alerting me 😘.

Purchase a lifetime membership through my affiliate link: https://www.bitchute.com/affiliate/EyesIsWatchin



Sloppy Psy-Op Season is here! A terror event at Bondi Beach and logic disappears. Within hours the blame expands to ISIS, Hezbollah, Iran, and anyone else needed to keep the war script moving. Australia tightens gun laws overnight, speech boundaries harden, and Canada gets primed for an “inevitable” attack. At the same time Trump openly signals a naval blockade on Venezuela, revives WMD language, and admits the real issue has always been oil. Same Iraq playbook, new target.



As censorship spreads and surveillance expands, the economic trap snaps shut too. Elon Musk openly suggests people won’t need to save money anymore because the future system will “take care of them,” right as AI replaces labor, digital ID infrastructure rolls out, and living costs crush the public. Then, right on cue, comes the next fear cycle: a “historic” flu season, emergency warnings, emotional headlines, and a new mRNA shot waiting in the wings. No increase in severity, no real emergency, just maximum urgency. From manufactured terror to managed dependency to the super flu script, the sequence never changes.



Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v73a7eq-eyesiswatchin-206-bondi-beach-venezuela-wmds-speech-crackdowns-and-the-supe.html



Watch on X:





Watch on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--206--Bondi-Beach,-Venezuela-WMDs,-Speech-Crackdowns---the-Super-Flu-Script:a



Watch on 3Speak: https://3speak.tv/watch?v=eyesiswatchin/klnbulrc



“Eyes Wide Open” Coffee Blend: https://www.fireweedcoffee.com/product/eyesiswatchin/



Help support EyesIsWatchin and the future of free speech!



BitChute now offers premium memberships that help both the site and creators like me keep going.



Sign up here: https://www.bitchute.com/affiliate/EyesIsWatchin (It’s an affiliate link, it helps my channel big time, so thanks for the support.)



Memberships start at $4.99/month or $49.99/year and include perks like a built-in VPN and ad-free viewing. Every sign-up helps BitChute grow and keeps independent media alive.



Send me mail!



PO Box 29113

KELOWNA RPO OKN MISS. BC V1W 4A7

CANADA



PayChute: https://www.paychute.com/c/2ffb416b-c9b0-4716-84ab-1177c45c521e



Paypal: RealSteveEyes@gmail.com

GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding.com/eyesiswatchin-podcast/



GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G2HMB?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2HMB



Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EyesIsWatchin



SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/eyesiswatchin



E-Transfer E-mail: steve-iz@hotmail.com



Donate Crypto!



Crypto wallets:



Bitcoin: bc1q2rnlef4g44qd5vxgsgvwmhltycuvp747sshr2v90lxkrrlyd42tqn89l0z



Ethereum: 0x9d1839b3642DA6894ed648b8aA66fd939Fb1436F



XRP: roV3VenzynmXXDZypxHdB56bEE8aXsfMP



SHIB: 0x48Af3B0d50462F976e51dE3366F13289F1537D80



DOGE: DCVJxpULrExMqWKNX5CKDQUunkJcGcw3wL



Donate Monero: 86n3d5zoZ3qBR5GnvfuMCrJLGoJUtf7bYXBmV7fD9Poe1Rej6L5RYVJNNwhKibY7n8dqnmDVJ9SKj8iVArXZBJ3JVVqJftF