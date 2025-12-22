Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Bondi Beach, Venezuela WMDs, UBI Control System & the Super Flu Script

EyesIsWatchin #206
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Dec 22, 2025

The latest documentary from Steve Eyes as the walls of the prisonhouse rise around us, with a tip of the hat to Dr. Austin who sent a broadcast email alerting me 😘.

Sloppy Psy-Op Season is here! A terror event at Bondi Beach and logic disappears. Within hours the blame expands to ISIS, Hezbollah, Iran, and anyone else needed to keep the war script moving. Australia tightens gun laws overnight, speech boundaries harden, and Canada gets primed for an “inevitable” attack. At the same time Trump openly signals a naval blockade on Venezuela, revives WMD language, and admits the real issue has always been oil. Same Iraq playbook, new target.

As censorship spreads and surveillance expands, the economic trap snaps shut too. Elon Musk openly suggests people won’t need to save money anymore because the future system will “take care of them,” right as AI replaces labor, digital ID infrastructure rolls out, and living costs crush the public. Then, right on cue, comes the next fear cycle: a “historic” flu season, emergency warnings, emotional headlines, and a new mRNA shot waiting in the wings. No increase in severity, no real emergency, just maximum urgency. From manufactured terror to managed dependency to the super flu script, the sequence never changes.

Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v73a7eq-eyesiswatchin-206-bondi-beach-venezuela-wmds-speech-crackdowns-and-the-supe.html

Watch on X:



Watch on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--206--Bondi-Beach,-Venezuela-WMDs,-Speech-Crackdowns---the-Super-Flu-Script:a

Watch on 3Speak: https://3speak.tv/watch?v=eyesiswatchin/klnbulrc

