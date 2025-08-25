Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

BlackRock Takeover, Zionist Technocracy & The Vaccine Genocide

Aug 25, 2025
David Icke’s Totalitarian Tiptoe continues… What can I add to this? You think Steve Eyes is full of s***? Then go check out what people like Mike Adams, Martin Armstrong, Jeff Berwick, Dan Dicks, Betsy Eads, Catherine Austin Fitts, Greg Hunter, David E. Martin, Steve Quayle, Stefan Verstappen, Whitney Webb, Dane Wigington, Christian Westbrook, and Michael Yon amongst dozens of others have to say…

