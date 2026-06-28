Bill C-8 Is Now Law: Canada’s Warrantless Surveillance Nightmare Explained!!

Original at this link.

URGENT: Bill C-8 is now LAW in Canada.

On June 16, 2026, Bill C-8 (formerly Bill C-26) received Royal Assent and became official.

This legislation gives the government sweeping new surveillance powers, including:

💣 Warrantless access to your subscriber data, location, browsing history, metadata, and more

💣 The ability for one minister to secretly order your internet or phone service shut off with no court review

💣 Secret gag orders preventing companies from telling you why your service was cut

💣 Broad powers that could force weakening of encryption

Sold to Canadians as a “cybersecurity” bill to protect critical infrastructure, it actually delivers massive new warrantless spying powers and internet kill switches with almost no oversight.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down exactly what’s in Bill C-8 and what it means for your privacy.

Please share this video far and wide because most Canadians still have no idea this just became law!

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Sources: https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/bill/C-8/first-reading