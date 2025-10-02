Bill C-8 Allows The Government To Ban You From The Internet

Hard on the heels of “Unacceptable Fringe” comes this warning from Ian Runkle about Bill C8. The Totalitarian Tiptoe seems to be accelerating into a Foxtrot. Possible amendations before passage? Good luck with that. Mark Carnage was the Eminence Grise behind that malignant, not-terribly-intelligent little bastard Justin Castreau (I’m being precise, not insulting) and any Canadian past the age of 25 should remember what that was like; for 9 years, at least once a week a scandal erupted that should have overthrown the government. Nothing ever happened.

Meanwhile should Ingsoc decide you’ve been a naughty boy or girl, they’ve cut your internet and phone access and you need a lawyer? Brave AI informs me:

Legal fees in Canada vary significantly based on the type of service, lawyer experience, location, and billing method. Hourly rates typically range from $200 to $600, with senior lawyers in major cities potentially charging $300 to $800 per hour or more. In Ontario, criminal lawyers often charge an average hourly rate of $300 or higher, while real estate lawyers charge between $200 and $400 per hour.

IOW: “Good luck with that.”