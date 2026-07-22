Bill C-34: The End Of Anonymous Internet In Canada

Original link

“Won’t somebody PLEASE think about the children⁉️” 🥳

Brought to you by the monsters who allowed children as young as 12 to take the Covid Lethal Injection without their parents’ or guardians’ consent; sanctioned their irreversible surgical mutilation under the auspices of the Transgender abomination / sex reassignment depravity — and any parent who tried to prevent it was imprisoned. People? The Liberal Government of Canada Does Not, and never did, have either your children’s or your own best interests at heart. Bill C-2 giving them the right to open your mail without asking. Withdrawn due to intense pushback... Bill C-8, giving them a back-door into all your on-line accounts, and to cut off your internet access at anytime without justification, warning, or even being able to learn they did it. Bill C-9, the “Combating Hate Act” which nowhere defines what they mean by “Hate” but leaving you liable to life imprisonment if you say or post anything online they don’t like. Bill C-22 giving the government back all the things they removed from Bill C-12 which was their so-called amended version of Bill C-2.

And now, Bill C-34, surreptitiously creating Digital IDs under the bullshit banner of “protecting the children”… But it’s the same Woke rubbish worldwide, wherever you go, as The Domenican Sisters of Hawthorne have discovered to their sorrow.

What will it take to wake people up? And all I can do is observe, and report… 😥

In hoc signo vinces,

Capt. Roy Harkness