As Of Today, This Is Illegal In Canada (Bill C-9)

Original Post at this link.

“If you post something the Government of Canada deems to be “fomenting detestation”; dictionary definition “intense dislike”, you can now be jailed for life. Lifetime imprisonment. We are now living in a country with a so-called Digital Safety Commission; even Orwell couldn’t think this thing up: A Digital Safety Commission featuring 3 to 5 unelected bureaucrats who have the ability to imprison you, put you under House Arrest or confiscate your weapons if another Canadian citizen — not even about something that you posted but if they believe you are likely to say something hateful in the future — I kid you not...”

Holy Hannah. I thought Bill C-9 only made quoting The Bible in public illegal, and that was already outrageous enough. But it sounds like this is Justin Castreau’s Bill C-63 on steroids. That delicacy made anyone in this country liable to a $20,000 fine to any and all anonymous accusers, and a $50,000 fine on top of that to the government, for “Hate Speech”… No appeals either… But it mercifully died on the order table before the last election… Now? With Mark Carnage’s purloined majority it looks like anything is possible. How bad can this get? Think of Mao Tse-Tung’s “Four Pests Campaign” which resulted in a famine and the deaths of somewhere between 15 to 45 million people. Think of his “100 Flowers” or “The Cultural Revolution.” Think of Stalin’s liquidation of the Kulaks and his agricultural collectivization between 1928 - 1940. Think of the deaths of 10 million Ukranians, starved to death by deliberate policy. Think of the liquidation of landlords in China, carried out by Mao Zedong between 1947 and 1953. Somewhere between 200,000 and 5 million deaths.

Victims of Bolshevik Cheka near Rakvere, Estonia, 1919

Study the famines created in Russia and China thanks to the Communists’ monumental incompetence, never mind the lunatic, murderous brutality. Want to get an idea of that? Watch this:

Nazi Germany was nothing in comparison to the Bolsheviks, or the Maoists. But that history hasn’t been taught since at least the early 1970s: It shines a most displeasing light on leftist politics.

“This can’t happen in Canada?” Oh yes it can. It’s happening right now. Step by sneaking step, the Totalitarian Tiptoe and implementation of UN Agenda 2030.

“And no-one seems to notice. No-one seems to care.”

— George Carlin

What in the Name of All that’s Good and Holy will it take, to wake people up?

Capt. Roy Harkness

Addendum: “Fight for Canada’s” post has left me spooked. For awhile there I put my substack on “Private”… but on reflection, I’m pretty small potatoes, or at least, I hope I am, and under The Lieberal’s radar as a result. I’ll be reading Bills C-8, C-9, C-22 and C-34… and we will see what we will see..

Hopefully something like this will shortly be awaiting the Kakistocrats of the world and their technocratic fetish:





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