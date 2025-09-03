I normally have little patience for Rebel News with their fellatial support for the Murder State of Israel and bogus denunciations in Canada of non-existent “Antisemitism”.

But this piece emailed to me by Drea Humphrey needs to be broadcast far and wide.

What is with these morons? As Dr. Mike Yeadon said, “have you ever seen or heard a bird sneeze?” And no you haven’t, because they don’t. You know what else? They also don’t get “colds” or “the flu” either. How could this be? Because they’re “BIRDS”. Not “MAMMALS”!! Their respiratory systems are totally different.

Similarly with the “PCR Test” they’re using to justify the destruction of 300 beautiful ostriches; its inventor Kary Mullis — besides just before his abrupt departure saying Anthony Fauci is an incompetent idiot who hasn’t a clue about anything — said it should never be used as a diagnostic tool because it will find whatever you’re looking for!

But the Brainaics are using it as a diagnostic tool anyway. They’e using it as a justification for the mass murder of these birds, willful destruction of private property and heinous atrocity they’re about to commit anyway — even though it’s the “flu” which means what? A few days with a headache, a fever and a runny nose? This isn’t “rabies” (a very questionable illness) and it certainly isn’t “hoof and mouth disease” — Should someone tell these buttheads ostriches don’t have hooves? Nevermind birds don’t get “the flu” and “bird flu” is a total crock of shit anyway, invented by the CDC / WHO / Big Pharma to foist their noxious, scarcely credible potions on us…

What, will it take, to wake people up?

Until Next Time…

Captain Roy Harkness

Dear Roy,

A reliable source has informed me that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is preparing to move in to carry out its cullorder on Universal Ostrich Farms against more than 400 healthy, disease-free ostriches.

For nine months, the farm has lived under the shadow of this threat.

Now, it appears the government is ready to act.

That means the birds could be wiped out any day now.

So I’m back on the road to Edgewood, B.C., to cover this looming raid.

Here’s the latest:

Just today, I managed to secure a reasonably priced camper van and even a Starlink unit on short notice, so I can report directly from the farm.

I’ll be arriving late this evening, but I’ll need your help to cover the costs and keep this story going.

The farmers are also asking for peaceful support on the ground. If you can, they welcome people willing to camp at 301 Langille Rd.

Hopefully, I get there before the government’s ostrich execution team does.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Yours truly,

Drea Humphrey

