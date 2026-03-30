Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
3h

Captain, when did this happen and in which Country? There is currently a 5-10 day hold on activity, per Trump. (Heard previously we hit one of Iran's desalination plants.)

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1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
Aquila's avatar
Aquila
2h

Maybe these words won't age well, but I don't think it will be as bad as all that lol!

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