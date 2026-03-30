⚡Alert: Emergency; Stock Up Now, Situation is Deteriorating, Desalination Plants HIT!
By Canadian Prepper
19,270 views; March 29, 2026
The situation got much worse in last 48 hours, at the time of making this video a desalination plant was struck
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Captain, when did this happen and in which Country? There is currently a 5-10 day hold on activity, per Trump. (Heard previously we hit one of Iran's desalination plants.)
Maybe these words won't age well, but I don't think it will be as bad as all that lol!