19,270 views; March 29, 2026

The situation got much worse in last 48 hours, at the time of making this video a desalination plant was struck



Get the gear I use here; use discount code HALFPRICE for 50% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment:

https://canadianpreparedness.com/

Get emergency prescription meds and antibiotics (affiliate link): https://jasemedical.com/canadianprepper



Get wholesale freezedried food (qorld reknowned quality) use discount code: ‘CanadianPrepper’: https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6