Alice Hesselrode
15h

I would be happy to go back to the time before so much was computerized. I do appreciate being able to bank on line but not much else. You can't fix your own car anymore cuz it has a computer in it. Even the washing machine that came with the house I got had a computer so when it broke it couldn't be fixed. I thought why in the hell do you need a computer in a washing machine.? I replaced it with a used one without a computer. I'd like to get rid of AI answers on my computer but I don't know how but at least I can read past it. No this technology is not here to help us but here to control.

An Actor Explains
15h

Consciousness.

That's the answer: more human consciousness. A student that understands that the effort is what builds character will participate, instead of opt out. A student that is taught that studies and schooling are a wonderful, enjoyable, sociable experience WILL PARTICIPATE in it.

Awareness. Gratitude. Patience. Availability and Support.

Let humanity truly mature.

