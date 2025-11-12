The Seven Deadly sins are pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth, all of them massively demonstrated by our parasitic overlords and by far too many ordinary mortals as well. But the greatest sin of all, which subsumes and encompasses them, is “Idolatry” as exemplified by our fixation on computers and what they allegedly do for us, of computer matrices — soon to be the all-encompassing “Matrix” — and of course, so-called “Artificial Intelligence”, which is anything but. What you actually have with “Artificial Intelligence” is collection of very sophisticated data bases that simulate intelligence. There is no consciousness, there is no awareness. I believe “Artificial Sentience” is a genuine possibility, but as Br. Alexis Bugnolo warned, if such a thing comes into existence, destroy it at once, for the spiritual entity behind it will be demonic.

Guaranteed.

That said, electronic computers have been with us since the ENIAC of 1947, but as Science-Fiction author Spider Robinson remarked decades ago:

“Computers don’t work very well. If you made cars — or can-openers for that matter — that worked as poorly as computers do, you’d be in jail.”

Meanwhile I can’t think how many temp assignments I lost over the years because the client’s computer fucked up, crashed and ate the data I was working on, or was just so bloody slow I couldn’t get their work done on time. Been working with computers one way or another almost 40 years now since I bought my first computer, an Atari ST with the notion of doing a Masters in Library Science and over all that time? Programming errors. Unusable software. Unreadable manuals. Software and hardware incompatibilities. Planned obsolescence. Nothing changes, nothing gets better. And we’re all utterly dependent on this very fragile, very problematic technology.

Prepare yourselves kiddies…

Captain Roy Harkness

Dear readers, my geek friend was able to recover this article from where my laptop was hiding it. If I thought AI was sentient, I would conclude that Apple’s AI saw a threat in the article and deep-sixed it. It is an interesting story of the frailty of the digital revolution, but I am unsure that I can tell it successfully.

Because of its importance, this article is my only offering for today so as not to distract you with other thoughts.

AI Is a Threat to All of Humanity

Paul Craig Roberts

AI’s advantages have been over-estimated and its costs underestimated. I read recently of a large project entrusted to AI involving a number of corporations that failed so badly that high-priced human experts had to be brought in to rectify the situation. Overall, the project cost more than the promised AI savings.

AI has many costs that were simply ignored. There are human costs. Such as unemployment and isolation. People don’t learn data sources, their problems, or how to use them. They don’t need to know grammar or how to write, and so on. Then there are economic costs. Much electricity is required. Many data centers are being built or overbuilt, and people living in their vicinity are experiencing a doubling and tripling of electric bills, because demand has outrun supply. The money needed to build the data centers pulls money away from other investments. Jack Gamble suspects that the financing involved is fraudulent and that Nvidia and the others could experience large declines in their stock prices.

Perhaps the largest costs of AI is the demise of education and the control over truth that it gives to whoever controls the data base. Students whose papers are written by AI never have to read books and absorb the information sufficiently to write a paper. They do not need to know grammar or how to spell as AI does that for them. Already school kids do not need to learn the multiplication tables because they have computers, and they do not need to learn cursive because they use keyboards or voice command. They do not need knowledge and the ability to think, because they can ask AI.

AI’s main advantage is the speed with which it can search data bases and answer questions based on the content in the data base. Notice that AI’s results depend on the data base. If the data base is biased, incorrect, or contrived to support a narrative, AI’s results will be biased, incorrect, or supportive of the narrative the data presents.

If the data base is US and European media, imagine the incorrect answers to inquiries about the conflict in Ukraine, 9/11, Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, Gaza, Iran, China, the 2020 US presidential election, Covid, and so on. As many people think AI is smarter than humans, they attribute truth to AI. Thus, whoever controls the data base controls what people think the truth is. This should make it clear that AI is the perfect tool for tyranny based on the control of information. For this reason alone, AI should never have been developed. People should understand that liberty depends on objective truth, and they should have deep-sixed AI and never developed it.

Dr. Russell Blaylock explains how AI will result in control over medicine being placed firmly in Big Pharma’s hands, with the consequence that doctors and veterinarians serve Big Pharma’s profits and not human or animal health. Medical protocols are essentially already in the hands of Big Pharma as the industry succeeded in capturing its regulatory agency, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, thereby, the CDC and NIH. The revolving door between Big Pharma and its regulatory agency is notorious and nothing was done about it. President Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Secretary of Health, and it is to him that the health regulatory agencies report. Secretary Kennedy has had some success in substituting science in the place of Big Pharma’s profits, but he has been substantially blocked by the US Congress, which values the campaign contributions Big Pharma provides more than Congress values the public’s health . The media also supports Big Pharma’s narratives because of the large pharmaceutical advertising revenues.

Big Pharma’s grants to medical schools and to medical researchers gives the pharmaceutical industry influence over the curriculum of medical education and over the articles published in medical journals. The editors of the two most prestigious medical journals, The New England Journal of Medicine, and he British journal, The Lancet, both said that 70% of the articles published are funded by Big Pharma.

So, there should be no difficulty understanding what the medical database is for AI. This biased data base is firmed up by diminishing private medical practice and the rise of doctors as employees, not independent decision-makers, of health maintenance organizations (HMOs). HMOs eliminate doctors’ judgments and put in their place “medical protocols.” Doctors are forced to follow these protocols even when they are wrong, even deadly to patients. During the orchestrated “Covid pandemic,” medical protocol required the deaths of patients via ventilators and remdesivir as the deaths maximized hospitals revenues, while known safe cures such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were banned by medical protocol. Pharmacies were ordered not to fill life-saving prescriptions by independent doctors who were persecuted for saving lives and deprived of their medical licenses.

All of this happened prior to AI establishing medical protocols by searching the Big-Pharma-Whore-Media-Bought-and-Paid-for-Data-Base provided by Big Pharma’s researchers. Big Pharma using the regulatory agencies and media it controls imposed Covid vaccinations and masks that they knew were dangerous and lockdowns and distancing that were illogical and unwarranted. Independent medical research has conclusively proven that the Covid vaccine killed many more people than the Covid virus, which it turns out was a manufactured human-created virus. Independent research has also proved that lockdowns and masks were economically, socially, and medically harmful. Yet, the population was coerced into this harmful protocol.

Dr. Blaylock warns:

“AI functions purely on protocols, and medical protocols will increase. In the near future, all medicine will follow protocols.

“This will essentially eliminate the need for many medical specialties, which will be replaced by cheaper workers who will follow the mandated protocols, There will be no need for their training in internships or residencies. Practioners will just follow the protocols that outline all workups and all approved treatments — just as we saw during the ‘pandemic.”

“These protocols will be created by AI, which we are told is smarter than any human being.”

But, says Blaylock, there is a problem that people and most doctors don’t recognize. AI cannot differentiate between articles based in legitimate research by independent scientists and the articles written by Big Pharma grants for the purpose of legitimizing Big Pharma products. Blaylock calls such purchased articles “ghostwritten.”

“Basically, a ghostwritten article is one paid for by pharmaceutical companies. It is fake research published in highly regarded medical journals for the purpose of getting doctors to prescribe the medication written about.

“As noted, AI cannot differentiate between a legitimate medical article and one generated by a pharmaceutical company. As a result, AI will use the fake information [currently 70% of the total] from pharmaceutical companies to design medical protocols.

“Even now, most physicians do not know whether they are reading and believing a ghostwritten article or a legitimate research paper.

” These articles are published in prestigious medical journals for the purpose of tricking physicians. This practice has already become a big problem in medical publishing. The use of AI will make it worse.

“Once AI creates these protocols taken from ghostwritten articles, sales for the pharmaceutical companies is assured. Thousands have already been harmed–and have even died–because of pharmaceuticals approved by the FDA. With the use of these protocols, the problem will become much worse.

“The CDC protocols used during the pandemic were just the beginning. In the future, they will be accepted as the norm.”

Blaylock’s warning will be ignored, as truthful warnings invariably are.

I believe that technology is leading us into a dark age. The data bases for AI will be controlled by the monied interests. Simultaneously, AI is destroying educated people, including doctors, because the reliance on AI means it is pointless to be educated. People don’t even need to be able to use a keyboard. If you can speak, AI can answer your information needs, which means that you are aligned with the needs of the interest that supply the data.

The Western idea of progress produces thoughtless acceptance of new developments, just another step forward. In this way dangerous technologies become institutionalized in human society. This has already occurred with the advent of nuclear weapons, which we have so far survived. Now the dangerous technology brought by the digital revolution is being institutionalized. This is a technology that further atomizes and isolates humans and makes them irrelevant and completely controllable. Humans are so irrelevant that it is no longer any purpose in educating them.

When as a component of Globalism the offshoring of American manufacturing jobs was occurring, economists hired by the global interests lied. They said we would be better off without the “dirty fingernail” manufacturing jobs, which would be replaced by high tech clean hands jobs. No such jobs appeared for the working class whose wages were redirected to executive bonuses.

This time no claims are being made about how many new and better jobs than, for example, software engineering and medical specialties, are going to be created. Most seem to understand that employed people are going to become very rare. What happens to the rest?

Perhaps Covid and the “vaccine” really comprised an effort to kill us off as AI sharply reduces the demand for human labor, both mental and physical. Elon Musk says that the digital revolution brings in its wake Communism. The means of production will have to become socialized in order to make possible a universal income, which the US already has for one-eighth of its population dependent on SNAP. The alternative is mass extermination of human life.