They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that … They don’t want people smart enough to be sitting around a kitchen table figuring out how badly they’re getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 fucking years ago. They don’t want that!

The question Dr. Roberts doesn’t ask but you and I should be thinking about, and hard: “How will anyone be able to buy any of the output of any of these industries if they’ve been rendered unemployed and have no income?” You know, stuff like “groceries” and “gasoline” and “clothing”?

And that of course is the least most dangerous question. How long will it be, after most of the population has been rendered redundant and placed permanently on a “Universal Basic Income” that “The Demons in Charge” understand the fantastic financial hemorrhage of such an arrangement and do something about it? As in — and as Mike Adams has already warned several times — “cut the power”? How many people will be left alive in North America after 6 months with no power? Especially if they do it in the middle of winter? “They wouldn’t do such an inhuman thing!” you say? Oh yes they would. Read about what the Bolshevik government did to Ukraine in the 1930s, just for a start. Read about the Kafkaesque “relief efforts” of Her Majesty’s Government during the Irish Potato Genocide — and it was a genocide, don’t kid yourself. Study what happened to Germany after World Wars 1 and 2; the Weimar Republic’s hyperinflation and the deliberate murder by deprivation of 2.5 million Germans over 1945 - 1947.

One more time: Get in shape, look to your “preps”; know whom to trust, see things for what they are; if you have the means of obtaining a “Doomstead”, get on with it. In times such as ours, as our Lord and Savior warned: “Arm yourselves, flee the cities”.

Understand what’s going on…

Captain Roy Harkness

Tens of thousands of workers are falling victim to job cuts at Amazon, UPS, Nestlé, and other large companies, in an economy increasingly destroyed by AI.

Amazon, which recently said that AI would result in 600,000 lost Amazon jobs, announced in a message to employees yesterday that it would reduce its workforce by 14,000 as a starting point.

UPS said on Tuesday that it had cut its workforce by approximately 34,000 positions during the first nine months of the year. Additionally, 14,000 management positions were also eliminated.

Target is similarly planning to eliminate 1,800 corporate positions. Paramount is eliminating 1,000 positions.

Even AI winners like Meta , have recently announced layoffs in its AI unit. Rivian is also implementing workforce reductions.

“The layoffs at Amazon come amid a wider trend where corporate giants eliminate tens of thousands of positions as they intensify automation.

“Data from tracker Layoffs.fyi indicates that nearly 113,000 tech employees were let go among 218 tech firms globally this year.

“Two of America’s biggest tech firms announced job cuts this year as they reorganize around artificial intelligence. Microsoft plans to shed about 6,000 roles, or 3% of its staff, while Alphabet has trimmed hundreds across its Android, Pixel, and Chrome teams. Intel is reportedly preparing to cut more than a fifth of its workforce, and Apple laid off over 600 employees in California last year.”

The dumbshit American Tech Corporations worked to eliminate the need for human labor while the anti-American Biden Democrats imported 14.4 million human immigrant-invaders, thus adding to the huge supply of surplus labor. A country governed in this way has zero chance of survival.

I recently learned, if the information is correct–and these days you never know–that 42 million Americans, one-eighth of the US population, is dependent on government payments for its survival.

If 42 million Americans–the population of Canada and of Ukraine before the conflict–cannot provide for their own existence, why is Washington financing wars against other countries? How much larger of a domestic problem does a country need than 42 million people who cannot provide for themselves? Why doesn’t the US government address America’s problems?

The displacement of human labor by AI and robots will bring a socialist revolution in which the means of production will be socialized. Otherwise displaced people will have no incomes with which to provide for themselves. With AI and robotics only beginning, America already has 42 million such people. Corporate focus on increasing profits by eliminating human labor is short-run thinking run amuck. What the corporations are doing is eliminating private ownership of the means of production.