“A nation can survive its fools, but it cannot survive treason from within. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men.

He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist.”

– Cicero

I guess I first became aware of Asha Logos in 2017 - 2018, about the same time as I learned of Jordan Peterson. Also coincidentally enough, about the same time as when my life was torn to pieces and tossed to the four winds with the theft of my home, my parents’ last gift to me; while all our politicians Provincial and Federal stood by with their thumbs jammed up their assholes and did nothing. Never forget these things: The Law is not there to protect you. Politicians are in it solely for themselves, or to curry favour with their corporate masters. The government is not and never was your friend. It is the friend ever and only of the rich and powerful, and momentarily of whatever tribe or group they can gain some transient advantage out of with “virtue signalling.” Unless the situation affects them directly, no politician will ever help you. You’re on your own, and there is no-one there to comfort you in the night. If you don’t always maintain Prudence as your watch word, if you don’t at all times ensure you’re objective, informed, organised and prepared, it will not go so well for you, as I finally grasped April 29, 2014 and it was again forcefully rubbed in my face August 23, 2017…🤔

This presentation was first posted far as I’m aware August 20, 2018, possibly by now a bit out of date in some respects. But only a bit. The anonymous Asha Logos — I have no idea who this person is, where he lives nor anything else — nonetheless has become, hands down, my favourite online content creator. His message here, warning in no uncertain terms of our abominable lying whore media, as is usually the case with him, is sobering, bracing, thoroughly conservative… and thoroughly indelicate, not to say “politically incorrect.”

