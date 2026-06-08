Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
4h

They have been attacking us for 100+ years, and continue to do so to this very day. The are our greatest enemy, sadly.

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Shlomo McFuckface's avatar
Shlomo McFuckface
4h

Thomas Massie has said that today, June 8th, he will be giving a speech on the house floor re the USS Liberty murders. I bet we wont see any of it on Legacy (Chosen) Media. I tried to find an approximate time on CSPAN but could not find anything. Thomas, let’s burn the MF down on the way out. Read the names of the billionaires in the Epstein files that have been on Pam 🤮Bondi’s desk since inauguration, next 🙏🙏🙏

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