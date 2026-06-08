Below, the USS Liberty after the Israeli sneak attack. 34 American sailors dead. 171 wounded. They were attempting a false flag, trying to make it look like Egypt sunk the Liberty and it would precipitate a casus belli between Egypt and Washington. “America’s greatest ally” ⁉️ How does that old wheeze go? 🤔 Ah yes:

Beyond repair, the Liberty was subsequently broken up for scrap. The survivors were ordered to remain silent under threat of life imprisonment if they ever spoke of it again. And Lyndon B. Johnson must be the shining example of the thoroughly perfidious, corrupt and contemptible crew that largely comprise the American Presidency.

Yes, even Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

I imagine a lot of Americans might be “asking what do you care?” given I’m Canadian.. well.. 6 years in the reserves, 3 years in the regular forces, 12 years now working for an organization that was founded in 1859 in London, England by one Captain Sir Edward Walter, to provide meaningful employment for former members of the military after Her Majesty’s grateful government tossed veterans of the Crimean War into the streets to fend for themselves. My discharge card turned out to be far more valuable to me than my degree ever was (long ago consigned to my recycle bin). Not to mention the past 10 years of my life; forced out of my home while our politicians federal and provincial all stood by with their thumbs jammed up their buttholes and did nothing, the 3+ hellacious years of the Covid Fraudemic, the nearly 80-years-long relentless genocide of the Palestinians by Israel largely bought and paid for by American taxpayers, President Trump’s illegal war on Iran on Israel’s behalf which could be the end of all of us and what’s left of Western Civilization, and the slow relentless creep of totalitarian legislation in Canada and everywhere else, sponsored by the World Economic Forum… And the the Rothschild-Rockefeller Crime Syndicate…

These guys signed on the dotted line, offering everything they had including their lives to defend America and the Constitution thereof. Look what happened to them. I signed on the dotted line “for queen and country” and I think of what happened to me. I was one of the lucky ones: Got out with my limbs intact and my skin in one piece.

I guess that’s why I care.

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— Paul Craig Roberts

Over the years I have written a dozen or more times about the atrocity committed against America by what the White House Israeli Puppet says is “America’s greatest ally.” I interviewed the survivors. I interviewed US Admiral Thomas Moore, Chief of Naval Operations and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I interviewed the US Navy’s chief legal officer who served with Adm. Moorer after their retirement on the Moorer Commission, which provided a truthful account of Israel’s effort to sink the USS Liberty with all aboard. I didn’t win a journalism prize.

The Israel Lobby has such total control over the US government that not even America’s highest ranking military officer could succeed in getting a truthful admission from the Israeli-controlled US government.

I used to write on every anniversary of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, but no Americans seemed to care other than the surviving crew members who number fewer by the year.

Here is Donald Jeffries’ account on June 7, 2026 of a story buried by the US government and Israel’s American media for 59 years. Jeffries fails to mention the trail I blazed to bring the facts to Americans.

As soon as our treasonous president and treasonous Congress complete their present work integrating the Israeli military with the US military and criminalizing any negative reference to Israel, it will be anti-semitic to mention Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty. Possibly Jeffries’ account is the last one. Hereafter the memory hole.