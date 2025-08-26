Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

The Conservative
10h

It boggles my mind as well, how otherwise good Christians have allowed themselves to be deceived into thinking that the Jews are "God's chosen people". I have a friend that is a Zionist and I told him that the only way he will learn the truth is when they eventually draft his son to go and fight for Israel. He said he won't let him go. I told him that makes him a hypocrite. That's how it is with these folks. As long as it is somebody else's sons or daughters that have to die for Israel it is ok.

No matter how hard I've tried I just can't get him to see his error. So I gave up. After all, it is he that will have to answer to Jesus on judgement day.

Depswah
8h

Thank you Roy = I feel your pain.

Blessings friend ~

