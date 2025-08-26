Mike Adams and Daniel Kristos

I’ve found the final panel (so to speak) of my triptych of things I wanted to post! This is it; I’m making it the first one.

Hieronymous Bosch The Garden of Earthly Delights : A typical late medieval triptych

Not sure how it happened, because Mike Adams uploaded it over a month ago, but yesterday I listened to his interview with one Daniel Kristos whom I’ve never heard of before: Exposing the Mind Virus of Christian Zionism.

Google’s AI — I could find nothing about him on Brave — crisply informs me:

I was vaguely aware of Ba’al Busters, going to have to look that one up; Google’s AI went on to inform me:

Hm… My kinda guy… 🤔

“Christian Zionism” is an absurdity if not actively heretical: Christian doctrine remains succinct: God’s covenant with Israel was consumated with Christ’s act of sacrifice on Calvary, thus we owe the Jews nothing, meanwhile it is incumbent on them to repent and accept Jesus Christ as their lord and redeemer; but judging from the accelerating pace of events since at least March 11, 2020 and that criminal gang, the “World Health Organization’s” bogus declaration of the Covid Fraudemic, preferably as quickly as possible: “We know not the day or hour”…

Let’s not even mention October 7, 2023.

After 2,000 years this of course they will not do. The last few lines from that old Star Trek Episode “Space Seed”; the final exchange between Captain Kirk and Khan Noonien Singh, comes to mind:

The SS Botany Bay. Eventually via www.deviantart.com/mallacore

Khan: Have you ever read Milton, Captain?

Kirk: Yes. I understand. Lieutenant Marla McGivers. Given a choice of court martial or accompanying them there?

Khan: (gazing into her eyes) It will be difficult. A struggle at first even to stay alive, to find food.

Marla: I’ll go with him, sir.

Khan: A superior woman. I will take her. And I’ve gotten something else I wanted. A world to win, an empire to build.

Kirk: This hearing is closed.

(Khan and McGivers are escorted out.)

Scott: It’s a shame for a good Scotsman to admit it, but I’m not up on Milton. Kirk: The statement Lucifer made when he fell into the pit: “It is better to rule in Hell than serve in Heaven.”

Alas, like Scotty, I too, am not up on Milton, but along with Mike Adams’ interview with Daniel Kristos the reference segues perfectly into Lee Kern’s latest: Continuing to indulge The Great Sin, they would sooner descend into The Pit, dragging us along with them, than repent, and accept Christ’s offer of redemption.

WHAT'S WRONG WITH SOME OF US ? Lee Kern It’s an astonishing psychological phenomenon There are still some people on our side who are generally rational, decent people - yet have a mental defect that insists there can be coexistence with a jihadist Gazan culture that is civilisationally calibrated to exterminate Jews It is absolutely a form of intellectual cowardice that won’t let go of comforting delusions no matter how many times reality slaps them in the face They say things like they have to believe or they have to have hope - consciously acknowledging they’re engaging in a form of secular religious faith - despite their belief system being shattered again and again in the face of all available evidence It is reckless, selfish and shores up perpetual chaos in pursuit of a flawed and biased hypothesis Our enemies hate you and they hate your children This is based on hundreds of years of a sediment so deep and tightly packed - and still being compacted by an Islamic superstructure bristling to kill us - that it is not going to be unchiselled in any generation any time soon If two thousand years of exile didn’t dim the Jewish yearning for Zion - even with enlightenment and secularism ingested into our collective bloodstream - then don’t think the Islamist impulse to kill the yahuds - without any tempering brakes of enlightenment - is going to suddenly disappear by magic Don’t endanger us because for some reason you need to believe you can hug a hungry crocodile.

Should you ever read this, let me gently remind you Lee, as I’ve reminded numerous others of your tribe:

Via Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 26, 2025, between 23:20 – 27:56

So yesterday, August 26, 2025. Israel bombed a Gazan hospital. Again. On purpose. When rescuers arrived to help people, they were bombed too.

5 journalists, 20 people. Reuters, Associated Press, Al Jazeera; all gathered in a stairway near the top floor of a hospital in Gaza, one of the few places left that has Wi–Fi Access. All dead.