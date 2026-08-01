2026 Canada: Arrested Over an “Offensive Joke”?

Original post at this link.

Paul Craig Roberts tells me 13,000 Brits are now serving time, as in “years”, thanks to Keir Starmer… for Facebook posts⁉️😱 Is this what’s in store for us in Woke Canuckistan under Mark Carnage? You betcha, if we don’t wake up PDQ‼️My friend Dave says it will be Venezuela 2.0 under Carnage. To me looks more and more, it will be Venezuela 2.0 via Bolshevik Russia 2.0…

Just remember people: It doesn’t have to be this way. These clowns are supposed to be our servants, not the WEF and their Kafkaesque Agenda 2030. The Lieberal’s majority government is not legitimate; other than the fools in the 514 and 416 area codes (and overlays) no-one in Canada wants these criminals in power.

Or at least no-one sane and intelligent. 🤔🙄